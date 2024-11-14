Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bike in Burgess Hill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident occurred outside St John the Evangelist Church, in Civic Way, around 3pm on Sunday, November 10.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim was approached by two unknown boys aged about 15, one of whom threatened violence if he did not hand over his bike. They then made off in the direction of Norman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, mobile or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 588 of 10/11. The bike stolen was a red Trek Top Fuel 8, valued at approximately £2,500.”