Boy, 13, robbed of £2,500 bike in Burgess Hill: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bike in Burgess Hill.
Police said the incident occurred outside St John the Evangelist Church, in Civic Way, around 3pm on Sunday, November 10.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim was approached by two unknown boys aged about 15, one of whom threatened violence if he did not hand over his bike. They then made off in the direction of Norman Road.
“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, mobile or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 588 of 10/11. The bike stolen was a red Trek Top Fuel 8, valued at approximately £2,500.”