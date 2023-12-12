Boy, 14, hit by car while riding bike in Hastings - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Hastings.

Police said the victim was cycling in Priory Road by the junction of Halton Place when the collision occurred on November 16, at around 6.50pm.

The driver did not stop at the scene and the vehicle involved is believed to be a black Honda Civic, Sussex Police added.

Police said the ambulance service attended and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Hastings. Picture by Jon Rigby

If you have any information relating to this incident, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference: 1129 of 16/11.

