Boy, 14, hit by car while riding bike in Hastings - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said the victim was cycling in Priory Road by the junction of Halton Place when the collision occurred on November 16, at around 6.50pm.
The driver did not stop at the scene and the vehicle involved is believed to be a black Honda Civic, Sussex Police added.
Police said the ambulance service attended and the victim was treated for minor injuries.
If you have any information relating to this incident, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference: 1129 of 16/11.
