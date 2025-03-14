Boy, 14, 'struck in head' by man during St Leonards attempted robbery
Sussex Police said the incident happened last Saturday evening (March 8) and are now appealing for witnesses.
Police said the man tried to steal a chain from the boy.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery which happened in Battle Road, St Leonards, around 5.30pm on Saturday, March 8.
“An unknown male riding an e-scooter attempted to steal a chain belonging to a 14-year-old boy. He was unsuccessful, but struck the victim to the back of the head with his fist.
“A member of public driving a black van stopped to intervene, and we’re keen to speak to him or anyone else who saw what happened.
“You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250044719.”