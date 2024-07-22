Boy, 14, 'threatened' on bus in East Sussex

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was ‘threatened by three youths’ on a bus in Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police launched an appeal today (Monday, July 22), urging witnesses to the incident in Brighton last Tuesday (July 16) to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after it was reported that a 14-year-old boy was threatened by three youths on the number 1 bus, while it travelled in the Rock Gardens area in Brighton on July 16.

"The incident was reported to have occurred at around 3.25pm on a bus travelling towards Whitehawk.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

"There are believed to be many witnesses to the incident, and we ask anyone with information, photos or video footage to contact police.”

You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1011 of 16/07.

