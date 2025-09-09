Boy, 15, bitten by dog in Worthing; police 'pursuing multiple lines of enquiry'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:43 BST
The police are 'pursuing multiple lines of enquiry', after a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Worthing.

Sussex Police released a photo of a person of interest to the investigation on Tuesday, September 9.

"We are seeking to identify this man after a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Coleridge Road, Goring,” a police statement read.

"The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Monday, September 1.

The police are 'pursuing multiple lines of enquiry', after a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Goring. Sussex Police released a photo of a person of interest to the investigation on Tuesday, September 9.
The police are 'pursuing multiple lines of enquiry', after a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Goring. Sussex Police released a photo of a person of interest to the investigation on Tuesday, September 9.

“It was reported that the boy was walking with his friend in Coleridge Cresent and when they turned into Coleridge Road they saw a man with a dog believed to be a Rottweiler walking towards them.

“As they walked past the man, the dog reportedly jumped up and bit one of the boys on the arm.”

The boy called his mum, and on her arrival, the man ‘walked away from the scene’, police said.

"The victim was taken to hospital by his mum to be treated for his injuries,” the statement added.

"He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information to report it to us online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1108 of 01/09.”

