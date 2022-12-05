A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in the Pebsham area of Bexhill, says Sussex Police.

Police were called to reports of two burglaries in Mistley Close in the early hours of November 15.

A police spokesman said: “During the same morning, officers were alerted to a report of an attempted burglary in Mistley Close and two attempted burglaries in Filsham Drive.

"The homeowners reported seeing a male wearing a face covering trying to open the front door of their properties, before walking away.”

Police have increased patrols in the area

A 16-year-old boy from Bexhill was arrested on November 17, in connection with all five offences, added the spokesman.

He has been released on conditional bail until Saturday, February 18.

Police said they had increased patrols in the area and were encouraging people to report any suspicious behaviour.