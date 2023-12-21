A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a five-mile police pursuit in East Sussex, police said today (Thursday, December 21).

Sussex Police said a driver failed to stop for officers after driving carelessly on Church Road, Catsfield, near Battle, on Wednesday, December 13.

A police spokesperson said: “Police pursued the vehicle which eventually stopped in Down Road, Bexhill and the driver was detained.

“A 16-year-old boy from Battle was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and taking a vehicle without the owners consent.

“He has been released on bail, pending further investigation.