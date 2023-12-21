Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following 5-mile police pursuit in East Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said a driver failed to stop for officers after driving carelessly on Church Road, Catsfield, near Battle, on Wednesday, December 13.
A police spokesperson said: “Police pursued the vehicle which eventually stopped in Down Road, Bexhill and the driver was detained.
“A 16-year-old boy from Battle was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and taking a vehicle without the owners consent.
“He has been released on bail, pending further investigation.
“If anyone has any information, or witnessed the incident, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 773 of 13/12.”