A shop worker was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at a shop in Barnham, the police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said four teenagers were arrested after ‘officers swiftly responded to an incident’ at the Co-Op in Barnham.

“Police were called to the store in Barnham Road at 5.44pm on Thursday, March 13, where a group of youths were reported to be stealing,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a member of staff challenged one of the suspects, he was pushed and punched to the face, causing bleeding.

Sussex Police said four teenagers were arrested after ‘officers swiftly responded to an incident’ at the Co-Op in Barnham. Photo: Google Street View

“The youths then fled the scene. Two of them ran across open fields and were pursued by officers for approximately one mile, where they were detained and arrested.

“The other two suspects returned to the scene and were also arrested.”

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Bishopstoke, Hampshire, was arrested and charged with assault by beating, criminal damage and theft from a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear before Worthing Youth Court on May 8, police added.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Emsworth, Hampshire, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He wrote a letter of apology and was given a community resolution, and banned from the store, police revealed.

Finally, the police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy from Havant, Hampshire, and a 14-year-old girl from Worthing, were arrested but ‘later released and will face no further action’.

Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones said: "Anyone who thinks they can freely enter a shop and take items without attempting to pay for them can think again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it is well publicised that incidents of shoplifting have increased both locally and nationally, we are encouraged that retailers are continuing to report these incidents to enable us to respond accordingly and take action.”