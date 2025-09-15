Boy, 16, sentenced following Worthing attack

A teenage boy who seriously injured two people in an attack in Worthing has been sentenced.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Rowlands Road in Worthing in the early hours of Monday, January 13, after a man and a woman in their 40s suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old boy – who cannot be named due to his age - was arrested in Worthing later that day and subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 21, he pleaded guilty to both charges. At Brighton Crown Court on Friday (September 12), he was given an indefinite hospital order under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act.”

Rowlands Road. Photo: Sussex Police

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for all involved that could have had even more tragic consequences.

“I hope the conclusion of these proceedings can allow the victims and their family to process what has happened in privacy.

“I commend the responding officers and all those involved in the investigation for their diligent, sensitive work in bringing this case to a conclusion.”