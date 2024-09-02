Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy suffered a broken jaw in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers investigating a report of an assault have released images of two people they wish to speak to.

“The incident happened at Hove Lawns at about 8pm of Friday, July 19,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was with a group of other young people when he was assaulted.

The police have issued CCTV images of 'two boys or young men' who they 'wish to speak with in connection with the incident'. Photo: Sussex Police

“He sustained a broken jaw during the incident and has required hospital treatment.”

Police said the investigating officers believe the group of young people went from Hove Lawns into central Brighton past Churchill Square and into Queens Road.

The force is now appealing for witnesses – or anyone with relevant information, including CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage – to come forward.

“Police have also issued CCTV images of two boys or young men who they wish to speak with in connection with the incident,” a police spokesperson added.

"The first is seen wearing a black polo shirt with white bands on the arms, a black bandana, and black trousers.

“The second is seen wearing a white T shirt, light blue baseball or snapback cap, grey trousers or joggers, and carried a black bag with a strap across his chest.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 780 of 21/07.