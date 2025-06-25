Boy, 16, taken to hospital after being attacked by dogs in Bexhill park
Sussex Police said officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.
It happened in Barack Hall Park in Bexhill on Saturday, June 7 at around 7.30pm, police said.
Police said they have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “The 16-year-old was playing basketball in the park when he was reportedly attacked by two dogs believed to be Dobermans, biting him on the leg and scratching his legs and arms
“Witnesses intervened to stop the attack.
“It was reported that the two owners of the dogs were verbally abusive towards the witnesses.
“The boy was taken to hospital by his dad and treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.
“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 368 of 07/06.”