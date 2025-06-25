A boy was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Bexhill, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

It happened in Barack Hall Park in Bexhill on Saturday, June 7 at around 7.30pm, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sussex Police said officers investigating an attack on a boy by two dogs would like to talk to this woman pictured in connection with the incident that took place at Barack Hall Park in Bexhill on Saturday, June 7. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: “The 16-year-old was playing basketball in the park when he was reportedly attacked by two dogs believed to be Dobermans, biting him on the leg and scratching his legs and arms

“Witnesses intervened to stop the attack.

“It was reported that the two owners of the dogs were verbally abusive towards the witnesses.

“The boy was taken to hospital by his dad and treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 368 of 07/06.”