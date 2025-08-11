Boy, 16, 'threatened, robbed, and assaulted' in St Leonards in middle of night
Sussex Police said it is appealing for further witnesses to come forward.
Three arrests have been made since the incident was reported, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old boy reported being threatened, robbed, and assaulted while riding a bicycle in the Marina cycle path along the seafront, near the Royal Victoria Hotel.
“It happened at about midnight between July 22 and July 23.
“Police have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.
“Officers want anyone who may have footage from the area at the time, or any witnesses who have not yet come forward, to do so.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 8 of 23/07.”