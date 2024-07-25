Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been arrested after a man was robbed in St Leonards.

Sussex Police said the victim had his bag stolen after being threatened.

A 17-year-old boy was then arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (July 23).

“It was reported that a man was threatened and had his bag stolen by the suspect.

“A 17-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery.