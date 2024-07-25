Boy, 17, arrested after man robbed in St Leonards
A teenager has been arrested after a man was robbed in St Leonards.
Sussex Police said the victim had his bag stolen after being threatened.
A 17-year-old boy was then arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (July 23).
“It was reported that a man was threatened and had his bag stolen by the suspect.
“A 17-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1059 of 23/07.”