Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a West Sussex town on Thursday night (July 17).

Sussex Police said emergency services were called at around 9.50pm after the 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Martyrs Avenue in Langley Green at around 9.50pm to reports of a 17-year-old boy having been stabbed.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“A 17-year-old boy from Crawley has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

“A 37-year-old woman from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She also remains in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “We absolutely understand the impact this incident has had on the local community and our officers are working tirelessly to understand exactly what has happened and hold those responsible to account.

“There have been increased patrols around the area throughout the day and these will continue into the evening. Our officers are there to offer reassurance and to help, so if you have any concerns please do not hesitate to approach them.

“A police presence also remains at the scene of the incident while further enquiries are carried out.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed last night’s incident, or has any information or footage that could help with the investigation, to contact us online or via 101, quoting Op Northham.”