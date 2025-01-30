Boy, 17, assaulted in attempted robbery in Hastings
Sussex Police said the 17-year-old was riding his bike when he was approached by two men wearing balaclavas.
They then demanded he hand over his phone and bike, police added.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.40pm on Tuesday, January 28, a 17-year-old boy was riding his bike along Priory Road, near Halton flats, heading towards Ore, when he was approached by two men dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas.
“The men were reported to have made threats, demanding the victim’s bike and phone. One of the men went on to assault the boy, while the other was in possession of a knife.
“A member of the public intervened, and the two men left the scene empty-handed, walking towards Ore.
“The man holding the weapon is described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall, and wearing a black puffer coat with a fur-lined collar and a balaclava with a Nike tick on the face.
“The second man is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, and wearing a black coat with the hood up and a balaclava covering his face.
“Officers investigating the incident ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the member of the public who intervened, contacts police. Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1037 of 28/01.”