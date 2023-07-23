A teenage boy is in hospital in a critical condition following a stabbing in a West Sussex village in the early hours of today (Sunday, July 23), police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses and information.

Police said emergency services responded to the incident at an address in Marshes Road, Warnham, near Horsham.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody, police said.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police added.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “We are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand that there were many young people in attendance at this address at the time who will know important information to help the investigation.

“In particular we would also ask parents and carers of those who attended to speak with their children and to contact us with information.

“This is a fast-moving and complex investigation.

“Officers will be working in partnership with local schools and there will also be an increased police presence in the area in order to provide reassurance.

“We believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose a wider threat to the community.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police on 01273 470101 or online and quote Operation Ketley.

