A teenage boy is in hospital in a critical condition following a stabbing near Horsham in the early hours of today (Sunday, July 23), police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses and information after the boy was stabbed in Warnham.

Police said emergency services responded to the incident at an address in Marshes Road in the early hours of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in custody, police said.

Police

Meanwhile a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police added.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “We are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand that there were many young people in attendance at this address at the time who will know important information to help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular we would also ask parents and carers of those who attended to speak with their children and to contact us with information.

“This is a fast-moving and complex investigation.

“Officers will be working in partnership with local schools and there will also be an increased police presence in the area in order to provide reassurance.

“We believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose a wider threat to the community.”