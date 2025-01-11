Boy, 17, seriously hurt after A27 collision in East Sussex
Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle.
The incident was reported at 4.25pm on Sunday, December 15 – with an appeal published on Friday, January 10.
"The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Hellingly, was seriously injured during the collision, and remains in hospital at this time,” a police spokesperson said.
"A road closure and diversion route was imposed while emergency services worked at the scene.
"Police are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to make a report to police.”
The police said reports can be made by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 824 of 15/12.