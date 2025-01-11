Boy, 17, seriously hurt after A27 collision in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 17-year-old boy has been left seriously hurt after a collision on the A27 in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle.

The incident was reported at 4.25pm on Sunday, December 15 – with an appeal published on Friday, January 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Hellingly, was seriously injured during the collision, and remains in hospital at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle. Photo: Stock image / National World

"A road closure and diversion route was imposed while emergency services worked at the scene.

"Police are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to make a report to police.”

The police said reports can be made by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 824 of 15/12.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice