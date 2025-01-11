Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old boy has been left seriously hurt after a collision on the A27 in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle.

The incident was reported at 4.25pm on Sunday, December 15 – with an appeal published on Friday, January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy from Hellingly, was seriously injured during the collision, and remains in hospital at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – between a car and a motorcycle – on the A27, near Middle Farm in Firle. Photo: Stock image / National World

"A road closure and diversion route was imposed while emergency services worked at the scene.

"Police are undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to make a report to police.”

The police said reports can be made by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference 824 of 15/12.