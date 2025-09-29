Boy, 17, seriously hurt after collision in Chichester

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with a ‘serious head injury’ after a collision in Chichester.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident – which happened between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, September 25.

It was reported in St Pancras, close to the junction with New Park Road, police said.

"A 17-year-old boy was riding a scooter when he was involved in the collision with a dark coloured car which failed to stop at the scene,” a police spokesperson said, on Monday, September 29.

"He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time.

“As our enquiries continue, we are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to come forward.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from the drivers of two dark coloured cars who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”

If you can help the police, you are asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 882 of 25/09.