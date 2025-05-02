Boy arrested after assault 'during a busy market' in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police have made an arrest after an assault in Lancing.

Sussex Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information the incident.

"It happened around 1pm on Monday, April 21, on Lancing Beach Green, during a busy market,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim, a 19-year-old local man, sustained injuries and reported being approached by two teenage boys. One of the teenagers assaulted him.

The police have made an arrest after an assault in Lancing.  (Stock image / National World)The police have made an arrest after an assault in Lancing.  (Stock image / National World)
The police have made an arrest after an assault in Lancing.  (Stock image / National World)

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and released on conditional bail.”

Officers are investigating and would like witnesses – or anyone who was in the area at the time – who saw what happened to come forward.

“They have also appealed for anyone with relevant footage such as CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact us,” the police spokesperson added.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 572 of 21/04.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice