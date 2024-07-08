Boy arrested after staff member is injured in assault at college in East Sussex
The incident happened at Bexhill College, in Penland Road, and a teenage boy has since been arrested, Sussex Police said.
Rother Police said on its Facebook page: “Police have attended Bexhill College in Penland Road after a report of an assault on a staff member this morning.
“A boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.
“Officers remain at the scene and are working in partnership with the college to engage with the young people impacted.
“A 51-year-old man sustained an injury and has been receiving first aid medical treatment.
“We believe this was an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.”
Bexhill College has been approached for comment.