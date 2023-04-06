A boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a boy in a Bexhill restaurant, police have said.

Sussex Police said two others were also arrested after officers were called to the scene in Devonshire Road on Monday evening (April 3).

Police are now appealing for information about the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police in Bexhill have arrested three teenagers after an altercation at a restaurant on Monday (April 3).

“Officers were called to Devonshire Road at around 6.40pm to a report of a group of youths threatening a boy in a restaurant.

“As police arrived the group dispersed, but several suspects were found on the seafront nearby.

“They were searched and a 16-year-old boy from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of affray, making threats to kill, attempted robbery, possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

“Two 14-year-old boys from Bexhill were arrested on suspicion of affray, as well as attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm without intent in relation to a separate matter. They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

Inspector Olivia Carroll said: “We understand this incident has caused concern among the community, particularly having taken place in a popular area of the town at a busy time.

“Thankfully there were no injuries reported and, thanks to the swift response of our officers, we very quickly had a number of suspects in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify and detain any other individuals who may have been involved.

