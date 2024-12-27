Boy arrested in Chichester on suspicion of assault and 'dangerous e-bike riding in public'

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Boxing day in the city-centre of Chichester.

A spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “A 17-year-old boy from Chidham has been arrested on suspicion of assault and riding an e-bike dangerously in public.

"The incident occurred in East Street, Chichester, around 1pm today (on Thursday December 26).

“We’d like to thank the numerous members of public who assisted at the scene, and those who have provided witness statements.”

Sussex Police said anyone else with information, or anyone who captured any relevant video footage, is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 369 of 26/12.

The spokesperson added: “We’d also like to reassure the community that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and we would encourage anyone who witnesses any similar incidents to contact us.”

Police have also said the e-bike was seized and the suspect remains in custody at this time.

