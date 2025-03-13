A boy was assaulted by a group of people as they attempted to steal his backpack in Bexhill, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Westcourt Drive on Monday evening (March 10).

Police said two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said it is continuing to step up patrols to address anti-social and criminal behaviour involving groups of young people in Bexhill.

Police were called to the scene

On its Facebook page, Rother Police has posted an appeal for information about recent incidents in the town.

A police spokesperson said: “Two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday (March 12) when PCSOs recognised them, after an attempted robbery of a boy in Bexhill.

“The 16-year-old victim was assaulted as he walked along Westcourt Drive just before 6.30pm on Monday evening (March 10). Three suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to steal his backpack. Fortunately, the boy managed to escape when a passer-by intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 16-year-old boy from Bexhill and a 16-year-old boy from St Leonards were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. They remain in police custody at this time. One of the arrested individuals was found to be in breach of existing bail conditions.

“The investigation remains ongoing. We kindly request that members of the public refrain from speculation regarding the identities of those arrested.

“Patrols will continue in the area. We ask the community to please contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency, if they have any information regarding recent incidents in Bexhill or believe anyone is involved in criminal activity or anti-social behaviour.”