Boy attacked in Seaford skatepark

Sussex Police said they received reports this morning (October 2) that a boy was assaulted in the skatepark at The Salts Recreation Ground. According to police, the incident happened around 4.40pm yesterday (October 1) and the boy suffered an injury to his leg.

The suspect is described by police as male, wearing black jogging bottoms or jeans, a black hooded jumper with a red stripe across the chest, and white trainers. Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 468 of 02/10.