A teenage boy has been charged with the rape of a woman on Eastbourne beach, police said.

The boy, from Eastbourne, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged today (Monday, August 12), police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The victim has been supported by specially trained officers following the attack, which happened close to the bandstand in the early hours of Friday (August 9).

“The defendant has been charged with rape and remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (August 12).

“Detectives continue to investigate the incident, and urge anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bagstone.”