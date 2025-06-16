Boy on bicycle, 12, hurt in hit-and-run with black Mercedes in St Leonards, say police
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and information after a young boy was hit by a car in Saint-Leonards-On-Sea on Friday, 6 June, at around 5.10pm.
"The 12-year-old boy was cycling in Western Road, when a vehicle collided with him.
"The driver of the vehicle – a black Mercedes – left the scene without stopping.
"An ambulance was called, and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
"Officers have tracked and seized the vehicle and are exploring a number of lines of enquiry.
"No arrests have been made at this time.
"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.
"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1069 of 06/06."