A boy on a bicycle, aged 12, was hurt in a hit-and-run with a black Mercedes car, say police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and information after a young boy was hit by a car in Saint-Leonards-On-Sea on Friday, 6 June, at around 5.10pm.

"The 12-year-old boy was cycling in Western Road, when a vehicle collided with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver of the vehicle – a black Mercedes – left the scene without stopping.

The 12-year-old boy was cycling in Western Road. Pic: Google

"An ambulance was called, and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

"Officers have tracked and seized the vehicle and are exploring a number of lines of enquiry.

"No arrests have been made at this time.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1069 of 06/06."