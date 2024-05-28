Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage boy has pleaded guilty after a woman was stabbed in Brighton, police have said.

Sussex Police said a 37-year-old woman from Brighton was taken to hospital with a ‘serious head injury’ after a stabbing on Saturday (May 25).

The victim remains in hospital ‘in a stable condition’, police said on Tuesday afternoon (May 28).

Police said the woman had been walking in Church Place when she was attacked.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

A spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, engaged in a verbal altercation before he was heard shouting 'Do you actually want me to chef you?'.

"The 17-year-old boy from Brighton approached the woman and stabbed her, before fleeing from the scene.

"Following police enquiries, the suspect was identified and arrested on Monday (May 27). He was charged later that evening with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a weapon in a public place.”

Police said the boy stated to a witness that he was initially angered by the victim when she looked at him as he walked on the opposite side of the street.The 17-year-old appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (May 28) where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in juvenile detention to await his sentencing on June 12.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Thornton Green said: "The fact that this child felt compelled to inflict such injuries simply because someone looked at them on the street is extremely disturbing.

"We hope that the swift investigation, arrest, and subsequent results will help the victim begin her recovery from this horrendous incident.

"This stabbing highlights the devastating impact of knife crime on our communities and underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to educate individuals about the dangers of carrying a knife and its devastating consequences.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank the public for their support and understanding during police enquiries in the area.”