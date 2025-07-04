Boys from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton appear in court in connection with death of man

Teenagers from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have appeared in connection with the death of a man, police have said.

Sussex Police said Paul Lawrence, 51, was killed in Gladonian Road, Wick in the early hours of January 28, 2024.

A police investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of manslaughter against a 17-year-old boy from Bognor.

The force said he appeared before Worthing Youth Court on Thursday, July 3, where the case was adjourned to Portsmouth Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, July 4.

A 17-year-old boy from Littlehampton was also arrested in connection with the incident, police added.

Sussex Police said he was charged with sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and is scheduled to appear at Worthing Youth Court on August 14, the force added.

Neither of the boys can be named for legal reasons.

Anyone with any further information about the incident can report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Sett.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.