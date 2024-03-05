Break-in in Framfield: Two men arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped for theft
Police received reports of a break-in at a premises in Framfield on Saturday (March 2) afternoon.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a break-in at a premises in Framfield at around 3.55pm on Saturday, 2 March.
“A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped for theft, and has been released on unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance on 2 June.
“A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, going equipped for theft, and attempt burglary. He has been released on conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance on 3 June.”
