Police received reports of a break-in at a premises in Framfield on Saturday (March 2) afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a break-in at a premises in Framfield at around 3.55pm on Saturday, 2 March.

“A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped for theft, and has been released on unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance on 2 June.

Two men have been arrested following a break-in in Framfield, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

“A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, going equipped for theft, and attempt burglary. He has been released on conditional bail ahead of his next court appearance on 3 June.”

