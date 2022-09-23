Police said they are now investigating the incident and have appealed for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol in East Street came across a man who had been knocked unconscious during an assault in the early hours of the morning.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sussex Police said a man was seriously injured during an assault in Brighton on Thursday morning, September 22

“The altercation is understood to have happened near the junction with Kings Road between 1.10am and 1.20am.

“Detectives are looking to identify a man in connection with the incident. He is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a gold tracksuit with a stripe down the side.”

Anybody who has any information that could help police with the investigation is asked to get in touch.