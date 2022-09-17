Brighton assault: Man sought after unknown substance sprayed in woman's face

Police have released this picture of the man they would like to speak to in relation to an assault on a woman at a bus stop in Rottingdean, Brighton.

Police said the victim was sitting at the bus stop outside The White Horse Hotel on Marine Drive when a man next to her became verbally abusive. He then sprayed an unknown substance in her face causing reddening and burning.

It happened between 5pm and 6pm on September 1, and investigating officers believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Sussex Police have released this image of the man they want to speak to.

Police said he is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 183 of 02/09.