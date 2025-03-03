Brighton assault sparks police appeal

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:17 BST

The police have appealed for witnesses after an assault in Brighton.

The incident is said to have taken place in Baker Street – at around 4.15pm on Friday, February 21.

Sussex Police said the victim was left with ‘minor injuries’.

“Police are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that a man was assaulted,” a police statement – on Monday, March 3 – read.

The police have appealed for witnesses after an assault in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)

"The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40-years-old and between 6ft 1-2 with blonde hair.

"He was wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and light coloured boots. He was also said to have left the scene in a small white van.”

If you witnessed the incident – or have any information to report – you are asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 234 of 22/02.

