Brighton assault sparks police appeal
The incident is said to have taken place in Baker Street – at around 4.15pm on Friday, February 21.
Sussex Police said the victim was left with ‘minor injuries’.
“Police are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that a man was assaulted,” a police statement – on Monday, March 3 – read.
"The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40-years-old and between 6ft 1-2 with blonde hair.
"He was wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and light coloured boots. He was also said to have left the scene in a small white van.”
If you witnessed the incident – or have any information to report – you are asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 234 of 22/02.