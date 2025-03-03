The police have appealed for witnesses after an assault in Brighton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is said to have taken place in Baker Street – at around 4.15pm on Friday, February 21.

Sussex Police said the victim was left with ‘minor injuries’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that a man was assaulted,” a police statement – on Monday, March 3 – read.

The police have appealed for witnesses after an assault in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)

"The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40-years-old and between 6ft 1-2 with blonde hair.

"He was wearing a grey hooded top, jeans and light coloured boots. He was also said to have left the scene in a small white van.”

If you witnessed the incident – or have any information to report – you are asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 234 of 22/02.