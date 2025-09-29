Brighton burglar admits guilt during hearing at Lewes Crown Court

A man who carried out burglaries at businesses and homes, as well as targeting vehicles in Brighton, has admitted to his crimes in court, Sussex Police have announced.

Police said Craig Knight, 34, of no fixed address, is due for sentencing in October.

Police said they received initial reports on January 5, 2023, when a man was seen ‘acting suspiciously’ around a van with its alarm sounding in a Chapel Street car park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The man was intercepted by security, and when officers arrived, he was detained to be searched, where he was identified as Craig Knight.

Sussex Police said a man who carried out burglaries at businesses and homes in Brighton has admitted to his crimes in court. Photo: Sussex Police

“On his person he was found in possession of a knife, cannabis, and letters addressed to a tattoo shop in Kemp Town which had been recently broken into. Knight also had a few dog treats in his pocket, which also were linked to ones found within the tattooists. A florist near to the tattoo shop had also reported damage to their shopfront around the time of the tattoo shop break in, and upon checking the CCTV, a man matching Knights description was seen causing damage to a window.”

Police said Knight was arrested and recalled to prison immediately for breaching the terms of his licence in relation to previous offences.

Police said: “On June 17, 2025, Knight was charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing a Class B drug, burglary, and also attempted burglary.

“He was due to appear at court the following month to answer charges, however ahead of this, on July 10, a property in Clifton Hill, Brighton was broken into during the night. One resident was awoken by a noise and saw a man in the hallway. She raised the alarm, and the man, now known to be Knight, promptly exited the property, having stolen a vast number of items from inside, as well as a car. The car was tracked to a car park in Lewes, and officers attended and detained Knight as he returned to the vehicle from a supermarket.

“He was arrested for a series of offences, and once again was recalled to prison. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 23 to answer charges in relation to the earlier offences. Here he pleaded guilty and was conditionally bailed from court to await sentencing.”

Police explained that during this time, more burglary reports were made: On August 8, a property in Pelham Street was entered and items were stolen from an outbuilding. The next day a man stole food and drink from a supermarket in St James’s Street and assaulted staff. On August 10, a report was made saying a man had broken into a home in Farm Hill but the resident inside chased him off. Five days later, a report was made that a vehicle had been entered and had items stolen in Valley Road, Portslade.

Sussex Police said: “Through CCTV, forensics and local enquiries, it was found that all fingers pointed to Knight, and he was tracked down and arrested again on August 22.

“Charges were authorised the following day for two counts of burglary, burglary other than a dwelling, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, assault, and theft from a shop. He was remanded, and recalled to prison for a third time.”

At a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, September 22, Knight pleaded guilty to all the outstanding offences, said police. They added that Knight has now been remanded, and is due to be sentenced on October 14. Police said the judge will also take into account eight further offences committed in August involving Knight, which include two more burglaries and more further thefts from vehicles.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “Knight was comfortable taking what was not his, repeatedly targeting different homes and small businesses in Brighton. His actions have had a significant impact on people’s lives, not only through the loss of their property but also the distress and disruption caused. We are pleased that following the overwhelming evidence against him, he has admitted his crimes, and we hope this brings some reassurance to the victims and the wider community.”