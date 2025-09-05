Brighton burglaries: man convicted of ‘string of offences’, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police have announced that a man has been convicted of a string of offences, following a ‘burglary series’ in Brighton.

Police said that between July 20 and August 2, it was reported that both residential properties and businesses had been targeted.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Burglaries were said to have occurred in St Nicholas Road, Kensington Street, Queens Place, Ditchling Road and Kings Road.

“Following police enquiries, a suspect was identified in connection with the investigation, and he was arrested in London on August 4.

“Steven Convey, 35, of Hythe Road, Kent, was charged the following day with five counts of burglary and theft, one count of burglary, other than a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and for fraud by false representation.”

Police said Convey appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, September 3, and pleaded guilty to all offences. They said he has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on October 9.

Detective Constable, James Botting said: “Burglary is an incredibly personal and invasive crime that can leave victims feeling vulnerable, violated, and unsafe in their own homes, the very place they should feel most secure. We will always investigate burglary reports and recognise the significant impact they have on victims. In this case, a dedicated team has worked tirelessly to gather evidence and pursue every available line of enquiry.”

Police said that anyone who would like to speak to them in connection with this investigation can do so online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 323 of 24/07.

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime for advice on keeping your home secure.