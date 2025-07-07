Brighton city centre assault leaves man in 'serious condition'; police working to identify suspects

By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
An investigation is underway after an assault, in Brighton city centre, left a man with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘investigating a serious assault’, which took place on Saturday (July 5).

They have released photos of a man they are ‘particularly keen’ to speak with.

"Officers were called to Western Road at around 2.30am to reports of a fight between two groups of men,” a police spokesperson said.

"The altercation is understood to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s.

“One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square.

“The victim – a man in his 30s – was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.”

Detective Inspector Ed Neve said an investigation is ongoing to ‘understand the events’ of Saturday morning and ‘identify any suspects’.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured in white in these photographs,” DI Neve added.

"If you recognise him, or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”

The police are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured in white in these photographs after the incident in Western Road

The police are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured in white in these photographs after the incident in Western Road Photo: Sussex Police

