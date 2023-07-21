NationalWorldTV
Brighton collision: One in custody after motorcyclist left seriously injured

A motorist has been arrested after a collision in Brighton left a motorcyclist with serious injuries, police have said.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 19:37 BST

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on New England Road at about 4.30pm today (Friday, July 21).

“A patient has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers have arrested a motorist on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and they remain in custody at this stage.”

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on New England Road. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on New England Road. (Stock image / National World)
Police said witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quoting serial 1122 of 21/07.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, whilst road closures were in place.

