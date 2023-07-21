Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on New England Road at about 4.30pm today (Friday, July 21).
“A patient has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers have arrested a motorist on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and they remain in custody at this stage.”
Police said witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quoting serial 1122 of 21/07.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area, whilst road closures were in place.