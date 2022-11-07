Sussex Police said a man was reportedly assaulted and forced into a black hatchback vehicle in Chiddingly Close, Whitehawk, about 3.45pm on Saturday (November 5).

He was later located by concerned members of public about 5.25pm in North Drive, Brighton, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The victim, a 43-year-old man from Hove, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Humble.

“Following enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Brighton was arrested in Worthing in the early hours of Sunday, November 6, on suspicion of kidnap and committing grievous bodily harm.”

The suspect remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “This was a violent crime committed in daylight hours in a residential area, and it may have been witnessed by several people. I’m urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any footage on mobile or CCTV, to please come forward.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we’re treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.