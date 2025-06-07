Brighton: Man, 45, arrested on suspicion of rape
A member of the public reported the incident which took place in Manchester Street at about 11am on Saturday, June 7, Sussex Police said.
"Officers attended the scene, and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"He remains in custody at this time.
"The victim, a woman in her 20s, cannot be identified for legal reasons and is receiving support from specially-trained officers.”
Detective Inspector Kirstie Neal added: “Detectives are investigating this incident, and we are appealing for all witnesses and anyone with information who has not already come forward to do so.
“Anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage is also asked to come forward.
“It took place in a busy area just off St James’s Street, and there will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated.”
Information about the incident can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 541 of 07/06.
More information about help and support available to victims of rape and serious sexual assault is available here.