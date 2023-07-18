NationalWorldTV
Brighton man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack in Brighton, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Jul 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 07:15 BST

Sussex Police said the violent assault took placer on Friday (July 14).

Police said emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at around 12.25pm and found a man with significant injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

Police added he was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

Police. Picture: ContributedPolice. Picture: Contributed
A police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man from Brighton has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Elson.”