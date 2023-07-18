A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack in Brighton, police said.

Sussex Police said the violent assault took placer on Friday (July 14).

Police said emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at around 12.25pm and found a man with significant injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

Police added he was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

Police. Picture: Contributed

A police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man from Brighton has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.