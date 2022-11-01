At around 12.25am on Friday (October 28), an officer taking a statement at an unrelated incident in Hove overheard a commotion nearby and called for support.

A number of people were reported to have been attempting to steal an ATM machine in Blatchington Road before making off in a van.

A 29-year-old man – Reece Middleton, of Holcroft Road in Southampton – was arrested and has now been charged with attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 29) and will appear at a court to be confirmed on November 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad