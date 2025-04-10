Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Brighton has been charged with rape.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Michael Fry, 43 – of New England Street – will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 10).

"He is charged with two counts of rape of a man, causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity, causing grievous bodily harm, administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, possession of a class C drug, blackmail, voyeurism, and threatening to share a photograph or film of a person in an intimate setting,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim, an adult man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made a report to Sussex Police on April 5 and is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

The victim, an adult man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made a report to Sussex Police on April 5 and is receiving support from specially-trained officers (Stock image / National World)

“The alleged offences took place at Fry’s address between April 2 and April 5.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said this is a ‘complex and wide-ranging investigation’.

He added: “We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may hold vital information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information that could help, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Pitchford.”

Further help and support services for victims of rape and serious sexual offences is available online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/

Further information about how Sussex Police investigates reports of rape and serious sexual offences is online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-investigation/