Brighton man charged with rape
Sussex Police said Michael Fry, 43 – of New England Street – will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 10).
"He is charged with two counts of rape of a man, causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity, causing grievous bodily harm, administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, possession of a class C drug, blackmail, voyeurism, and threatening to share a photograph or film of a person in an intimate setting,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim, an adult man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made a report to Sussex Police on April 5 and is receiving support from specially-trained officers.
“The alleged offences took place at Fry’s address between April 2 and April 5.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said this is a ‘complex and wide-ranging investigation’.
He added: “We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may hold vital information.
“If you have any information that could help, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Pitchford.”
Further help and support services for victims of rape and serious sexual offences is available online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/
Further information about how Sussex Police investigates reports of rape and serious sexual offences is online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-investigation/