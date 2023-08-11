A persistent stalker who continued to harass his victims from prison has had his jail term extended.

Paul Kerr, 59, formerly of Montague Street in Brighton, was jailed for nine years in 2020 after a targeted campaign of harassment against an NHS nurse spanning two years.

He wrote to his victim, his victim’s employer and various authorities accusing him of being a paedophile who abused his patients. His wife was also targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, 2020, he was jailed for six years, with an additional three on licence, and given a restraining order.

A persistent stalker who continued to harass his victims from prison has had his jail term extended. Picture: Sussex Police

Within days of being jailed, Kerr began to write letters to the NHS and Sussex Police repeating his accusations as he sought to have his victim sacked from his job or arrested.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (August 8), Kerr was jailed for a further four years after being found guilty of stalking and harassment.

In a statement, Kerr’s victim described the number of letters he received as ‘astonishing’ and said they were ruining his and his wife’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kerr’s behaviour from his prison cell continues to affect our daily lives, which causes me and my wife anxiety and distress,” he said. “We have CCTV around our property, an endurance security door, fire extinguishers and a fireproof letterbox all because of him.”

Detective Constable Janet Summers said: “Paul Kerr was relentless in his attempts to destroy his victims’ lives, even from his prison cell.

“They lived in constant fear for their safety and risked having their livelihoods destroyed.