Sussex Police said Lloyd Collins, 30, unemployed, of Montpelier Road, was sentenced to a total of 15 years at Chichester Crown Court on Monday, July 18, having previously admitted 11 offences, all committed in Brighton.

The offences include:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- seven of sexual activity with a girl:- one of assaulting another teenage girl by beating:- one of making and possessing indecent videos and still images of a child- one of possessing cannabis with intent to supply:- one of racially aggravated assault on a police officer.

Lloyd Collins, 30, unemployed, of Montpelier Road, was sentenced to a total of 15 years at Chichester Crown Court on Monday 18 July, having previously admitted 11 offences, all committed in Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison, with a further six being served under supervision under prison release licence, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police said he will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children and digital communications devices until further court order.

Collins was also given lifelong Restraining Orders, prohibiting him from any contact with his two victims, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police said the prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation, Operation Oakgrove, by officers from the Brighton & Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh said: "I have been working on this case for four years during which time Collins has showed no remorse or responsibility for the offences which he has committed.

"He sought out teenage girls at the most vulnerable time of their lives, while they were estranged from their families and trying to make their way in life. He lied his way into their lives, supplying them with alcohol and drugs.

"He has endeavoured to cause the maximum amount of trauma and distress. But despite this, these young women have supported this investigation and shown the utmost dignity and resolve. They have moved on with their lives and will continue to move on and recover.”