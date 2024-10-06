Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation after moped riders collided with pedestrians before fighting each other ‘with weapons’ on Brighton seafront.

Officers responded to reports of a moped colliding with two pedestrians on the lower promenade yesterday (Saturday, October 5).

The incident happened at about 1.50pm, near the Kings Road Playground.

Following the incident, the victims attended hospital for their injuries, with one woman in her 50s sustaining a serious leg injury, Sussex Police confirmed. Both are in a stable condition.

A second moped was seen closely following the one involved in the collision, with two riders on each. One rider then fled on foot, and the mopeds continued to drive along the seafront path, police said.

It was then reported that weapons were being used during a fight between the three remaining riders, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “One man ran from the scene, and the two remaining men drove away on a moped.

"A second moped was found abandoned nearby.

"All suspects were described as white, wearing dark clothing, balaclavas, and helmets.”

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond added: “This was a shocking incident in a busy public area in broad daylight.

"We’ve increased police presence along the seafront, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

"We are appealing to the public for any information that could assist us, especially if anyone saw the suspects without their helmets or balaclavas, or if you captured any part of the incident on camera.

"Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial.”

You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 692 of 05/10.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.