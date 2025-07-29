Brighton motorcyclist, 69, hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Shoreham collision

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a white Ford C-MAX and a motorcycle in Brighton Road at around 1pm on Saturday (July 26).

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any relevant information pertaining to the incident, to come forward.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision in Brighton Road, Shoreham, around 1pm on Saturday (26 July).

“The collision involved a white Ford C-MAX and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a 69-year-old man from Brighton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or with relevant information is asked to come forward.

“Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage.”