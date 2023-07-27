NationalWorldTV
Brighton pair charged with conspiracy to murder in historic Carol Morgan investigation dating back to 1980s

A Brighton man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of Carol Morgan in 1981, Bedfordshire Police have said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said on July 26: “Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit yesterday (Tuesday) after they launched a murder investigation in 2018.

“The pair appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) charged with conspiracy to murder. They have both been remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August.

“Any information about the death of Mrs Morgan should be submitted through the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.”

Bedfordshire Police said Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981. Police said a Brighton man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with her death.Bedfordshire Police said Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981. Police said a Brighton man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with her death.
Bedfordshire Police said Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, on August 13, 1981. She was 36. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched an investigation into the death of Mrs Morgan in 2018.