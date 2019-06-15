Brighton Pavilion Gardens rape: More images released of man sought in connection to 'vicious attack'

Sussex Police has released more more images of a man sought in connection with the rape of a woman in Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens.

The images were captured in the area in the early hours of Saturday, June 8, police said, when the woman was seen running from the gardens following the attack.

Do you recognise this man?

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott said: "We believe that the man in pictures may have important information and we would ask him or anyone who recognises him to contact us.

"This was a vicious attack that left the woman with a number of injuries that required hospital treatment. She is now receiving specialist support.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have a home or business with CCTV covering the area around the Pavilion, to get in touch. Similarly, anyone driving with a dash cam operating might well have captured something that could be of interest to us.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Cobalt."

The woman, who is in her early 20s, was seen running from the gardens in a distressed state at 5.45am, prompting a call from a concerned member of the public, police said. She told police that she had been raped by a man in the area of the Indian Gate shortly beforehand.

The investigation is ongoing.