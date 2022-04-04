Brighton railway station evacuated and closed following 'incident'

Southern Rail made the announcement in a series of Tweets this afternoon.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Brighton station. The station is currently closed."

Southern later added: "The station is being evacuated and you should delay travelling to Brighton station at this time."

Southern Rail stock image

No trains have been entering or leaving the station and the area was evacuated.

Some reports have suggested the evacuation was due to a 'suspicious package' but this has yet to be confirmed.