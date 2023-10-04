Brighton rape investigation: CCTV image released as one suspect to appear in court
Sussex Police said a woman in her 40s reported being raped on Brighton Beach on Sunday, September 10 – near Kings Road Arches, between 2am and 5.30am.
“She is being supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.
"Detectives believe this man – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – may be able to help with their enquiries.
“He was pictured wearing a distinctive TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train heading towards London.”
Police said a second man – 36-year-old Ali Mozaffari, of Golders Green Road in Barnet – has already been charged with rape in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at a court to be determined on October 10, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “Officers have been conducting a painstaking investigation to piece together the events of that morning and we have obtained these clear images of a man of significant interest.
“We are asking anyone who recognises him, or may have spoken to him at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am, to get in contact with us as a matter of urgency. Please report online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”