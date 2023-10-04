Police investigating the rape of a woman in Brighton have released images of a man they would like to identify.

Sussex Police said a woman in her 40s reported being raped on Brighton Beach on Sunday, September 10 – near Kings Road Arches, between 2am and 5.30am.

“She is being supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.

"Detectives believe this man – captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station at around 5.45am on the morning of the offence – may be able to help with their enquiries.

Photo: Sussex Police

“He was pictured wearing a distinctive TRAPSTAR T-shirt and speaking to staff at the station, before getting on a train heading towards London.”

Police said a second man – 36-year-old Ali Mozaffari, of Golders Green Road in Barnet – has already been charged with rape in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at a court to be determined on October 10, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “Officers have been conducting a painstaking investigation to piece together the events of that morning and we have obtained these clear images of a man of significant interest.